Coimbatore, Jan 23 (PTI) Police arrested three alleged ganja peddlers and seized 18 kilograms of the contraband from a car here in the early hours of Sunday.

The seizure was made during a vehicle check on Vincent Road, when police intercepted a speeding car and found bags stuffed with the banned substance upon searching it.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that the ganja was meant to be supplied among students in various colleges, police said.

The accused were identified as Abdul Samad from Coimbatore, Vinod Kumar from Kambam in Theni district and Arunkumar from Andipatti in Theni district.

The three men were produced before a court and remanded to judicial custody, they said.

