New Delhi, Apr 8 (PTI) Three men were caught performing dangerous stunts on two different motorcycles in front of police patrolling party in west Delhi's Mohan Garden area, an officer said on Tuesday.

A video capturing three doing stunts made rounds on social media, police said.

The incident occurred on the intervening night of April 5 and 6, when Head Constable Hari Singh, posted at Mohan Garden Police Station, was on motorcycle patrol, they said in a statement.

"Around midnight, two bikers overtook him, and one of them began performing stunts at high speed. The constable gave chase, but the biker fled towards Janakpuri," read the statement.

Through CCTV footage, police traced one of the bikers and tracked down the social media account, where the video was uploaded, and the three were apprehended, it read.

