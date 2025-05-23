New Delhi, May 23 (PTI) Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday said 3,500 km of roads in the capital have been cleaned under a mega cleanliness drive in 12 zones of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

Under the drive, 11,000 challans were issued and 19,892 metric tonnes of silt was removed from drains.

"The cleanliness drive will continue... The goal is not just to clean once but to establish a regular and robust system that will keep every street, every neighbourhood, and every market in Delhi clean, organised and pollution-free," an official statement quoted Gupta as saying.

The maximum cleaning was done in the Rohini zone, followed by Najafgarh, Karol Bagh, and South zone, the statement said.

"Large-scale cleaning of MCD drains was carried out across Delhi. A total of 19,892.38 metric tonnes of silt has been removed so far," it said.

Gupta further said that by May 21, the Irrigation and Flood Control Department had removed 13,72,276 metric tonnes of silt from 27 drains and has been given clear instructions to remove the remaining silt by May 31.

She also reviewed the progress made in eliminating dark spots in the city.

"A total of 4,140 streetlights were repaired and 285 new streetlights were installed to ensure proper lighting in areas where no system existed before," the statement said.

As part of the cleanliness campaign, 37,628 illegal posters and 8,399 banners were removed from public walls, poles and hoardings, it said.

