Kolkata, Oct 18 (PTI) Border Security Force (BSF) personnel have seized 47.5 kg of ganja in three separate raids conducted in West Bengal, an official said on Sunday.

Acting on a tip-off, a BSF team raided a house in Gopalpur village in Murshidabad district on Saturday and recovered 33 kg of ganja from there, he said.

In another search operation conducted in an area near Narsaripara border outpost in Nadia district on the same day, the border guards seized 12.5 kg of ganja, the official said.

BSF personnel also recovered two kg of the commodity in a south Bengal frontier area, he said.

No one was apprehended in connection with these raids, the BSF official added.

BSF personnel of south Bengal frontier have seized 1,974.5 kg of ganja during raids along the border this year so far.

