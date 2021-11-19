Chennai, Nov 19 (PTI): The Madras High Court has directed the Greater Chennai Police Commissioner to initiate swift action on complaints or information against the public authority and police officials regarding demand and acceptance of freebies, bribes or any other extraneous considerations.

Justice S M Subramaniam gave the direction recently while allowing a writ petition from a small traders organisation in suburban Chrompet .

Also, the Bench directed the Commissioner to constitute special squads for effective and efficient control of traffic system on GST Road and in strategical locations of other important roads in Greater Chennai. He should sensitise the traffic police personnel to the issues prevailing and ensure free flow of traffic. Dereliction of duty, lapses, or negligence, must be viewed seriously, the judge added.

According to the petitioner, the authorities concerned were causing nuisance to the public at large by allowing the commuters to park the vehicles irregularly in front of their commercial establishments. Large-scale irregular parking on the GST Road caused greater inconvenience to the people, who were all passing through and it affected the free flow of traffic in the locality, the petitioner contended.

