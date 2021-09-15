New Delhi, Sep 15 (PTI) German footwear and accessories major Adidas has unveiled its first flagship store in India at New Delhi.

The 'Home of Possibilities' store is a blend of multiple digital touchpoints, sustainability zone and embodies the future of retail experience for consumers, the company said in a statement.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi, Mamata Banerjee and Adar Poonawalla Among Time Magazine's 100 Most Influential People of 2021.

The Adidas' flagship store features 32 digital touchpoints which are powered by green energy offering consumers an innovative technological experience. The store encapsulates the use of advanced technology which includes immersive screens, digital plinths and ceiling screens to give customers a superior digital shopping experience, it added.

The store flooring is made with upcycled carbon tiles made of carbon collected from environmental pollution. It is the first LEED-certified adidas store in the country.

Also Read | Humble Background Didn't Deter WrapCart Founders From Envisioning a Dream.

"The Home of Possibilities is the best of our brand in an unrivaled way, that brings a global shopping experience under one roof.

"Our aim is to re-imagine the phygital experience through innovation, creativity, and design which further offers our consumers a unique shopping experience," Sunil Gupta, senior director (brand Adidas) India, said. HRS hrs

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)