New Delhi, May 19 (PTI) An advocacy group and non governmental organisation (NGO), People's Action, has written to Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, urging him to consider setting up a memorial to honour the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack.

In a statement, the group said, "People's Action has reminded CM Abdullah of a proposal it submitted on May 2, seeking to commemorate the victims of the Pahalgam massacre at Baisaran Valley."

In the letter, the NGO emphasised the need for India to acknowledge the loss of innocent lives and to create a memorial that serves as a reminder of the region's long-standing struggles with terrorism and religious persecution.

"We are hopeful that the Chief Minister will lead this effort to bring closure to a tragic incident that deeply impacted many lives," Sanjay Kaul, founder of People's Action said.

Kunal Prakash, a member of People's Action, said the group has begun reaching out to families affected by the attack. "Some of the families had earlier appealed for the victims to be recognised as martyrs. They support our initiative, and we are working to build consensus across political lines," he said.

The Pahalgam terror attack, which took place on April 22, claimed the lives of 26 people.

