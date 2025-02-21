New Delhi, Feb 21 (PTI) Apparel exporters body AEPC on Friday said it is planning to expand the global reach of Indian apparel in 2025-26 by diversifying into newer and non-traditional markets to boot shipments.

The sector's exports rose by 11.6 per cent to about USD 13 billion during April-January 2024-25 despite global headwinds, geopolitical challenges and supply chain disruptions, Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) Chairman Sudhir Sekhri said.

Also Read | What Is Coffee Badging? All About Office Trend Becoming Popular As Companies Issue Return-to-Office Mandates.

"The council has planned to promote the global reach of Indian apparel exports by diversification of markets to newer and non-traditional markets through its export promotion activities in 2025-26," he said.

He added that the government's key initiatives such as production linked incentive scheme, extension of RoSCTL (Rebate of State and Central Taxes and Levies ), free trade agreements with the UAE and Australia, will surely accelerate growth of the sector.

Also Read | Famous Birthdays on February 21: Joe Alwyn, Michael Slater, Alan Rickman and Sophie Turner - Know About Influential Figures Born on February 21.

AEPC Secretary General Mithileshwar Thakur said the exports in traditional big markets like the US and Europe are registering healthy growth rates.

"Exports of ready-made garments have grown by 13.8 per cent in the US, 8.9 per cent in the UK, 10.6 per cent in Germany and 19.7 per cent in Spain," Thakur said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)