New Delhi, May 14 (PTI) Adani Green Energy (AGEL) on Wednesday said that its subsidiary Adani Renewable Energy Fifty Six has operationalised an incremental solar power project of 50 MW at Khavda, Gujarat.

With the operationalisation of this plant, AGEL's total operational renewable generation capacity has increased to 14,340.9 MW, a company statement said.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for May 14, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

According to the statement, Adani Renewable Energy Fifty Six Ltd, subsidiary of the AGEL has operationalised an incremental solar power project of 50 MW at Khavda, Gujarat.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)