Latur, Mar 29 (PTI) The authorities in Maharashtra's Latur district have appealed to citizens not to circulate any content on social media that can disturb peace.

Ahead of festivals like Gudi Padwa, Eid, Ram Navami and Hanuman Jayanti, they have urged people to celebrate the occasions while maintaining law and order and harmoniously.

Superintendent of Police Somay Munde said the cyber cell will keep a 24/7 watch on online posts to curb the spread of disinformation and inflammatory content.

The police administration has also emphasised that all processions and events must strictly adhere to the permissions granted and maintain decorum.

