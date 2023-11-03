New Delhi, Nov 3 (PTI) Protean eGov Technologies (formerly known as NSDL E-Governance Infrastructure) on Friday said it has mobilized a little over Rs 143 crore from anchor investors, days before its initial public offering (IPO).

The company has allotted 18.12 lakh equity shares to 18 funds at Rs 792 apiece, which is also the upper end of the price band, according to a circular uploaded on BSE's website.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh Foundation Day 2023 Date and Significance: Know History of Chhattisgarh Rajyotsava Day When the State Was Formed.

At this price, the company has garnered Rs 143.53 crore from anchor investors.

Societe Generale, SBI General Insurance Company, SBI Life Insurance Company, Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance Company, LIC Mutual Fund and Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund are among the anchor investors.

Also Read | Karnataka Rajyotsava Day 2023 Date: Know History and Significance of the Day When the State of Karnataka Was Formed.

The Rs 490-crore IPO, with a price band of Rs 752-792 per share, will open for subscription on November 6 and conclude on November 8.

The maiden public issue is purely an offer of sale (OFS) by existing shareholders. The OFS size has been reduced to 61.91 lakh equity shares from 1.28 crore equity shares planned earlier.

Also, the offer includes a reservation of 1.5 lakh equity shares for the company's employees at a discount of Rs 75 per share to the final offer price.

Those offering shares in the OFS are -- IIFL Special Opportunities Funds, NSE Investments, Administrator of the Specified Undertaking of the Unit Trust of India, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, Deutsche Bank A.G., Punjab National Bank, and Union Bank of India.

At the upper end of the price band, the IPO is expected to fetch Rs 490.33 crore.

Since the IPO is completely an OFS, the entire proceeds will go to the selling shareholders and the company will not receive any funds from the issue.

Half of the issue size has been reserved for qualified institutional investors, 35 per cent for retail investors, and the remaining 15 per cent for non-institutional investors.

Further, investors can bid for a minimum of 18 equity shares and a multiple of 18 equity shares thereafter.

Protean eGov Technologies is one of the key IT-enabled solution companies in India engaged in conceptualizing, developing, and executing nationally critical and population-scale greenfield technology solutions.

The company collaborated with the government and has extensive experience in creating digital public infrastructure and developing innovative citizen-centric e-governance solutions.

Originally set up as a depository in 1995, it created a systemically important national infrastructure for capital market development in India.

For the three months ended June 30, 2023, the company posted a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 32.21 crore and a revenue from operation of Rs 220.4 crore.

ICICI Securities, Equirus Capital, IIFL Securities, and Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) are the book-running lead managers to the issue. Shares of the company will be listed on the BSE.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)