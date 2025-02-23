New Delhi, Feb 23 (PTI) Delhiites woke up to a sunny morning on Sunday with the minimum temperature recorded at 10.3 degrees Celsius, 1.5 notches below the season's average.

The weather department has predicted manly clear skies for the day, with the maximum temperature expected to touch 26 degrees Celsius.

The humidity level stood at 96 per cent at 8.30 am.

At 9 am, the air quality was recorded in the moderate category with an AQI reading of 138, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered good, 51 to 100 satisfactory, 101 to 200 moderate, 201 to 300 poor, 301 to 400 very poor, and 401 to 500 severe. PTI SHB

