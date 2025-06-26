New Delhi, Jun 26 (PTI) The Department of Telecom has sent a notice to Bharti Airtel for imposing a penalty of Rs 6.48 lakh for violation of subscriber verification rules in Assam circle, the telco said on Thursday.

Bharti Airtel in a regulatory filing has countered the charges and said that it will take appropriate action for its rectification and reversal.

The company received a notice from "The Department of Telecommunications, Assam LSA" for "imposing a penalty of Rs 6,48,000 for alleged violation of subscriber verification norms" on June 25.

"DoT conducted a sample CAF (consumer application form) audit for quarter ending March, 2025 and has alleged violation of terms and conditions with respect to the subscriber verification norms under the License Agreement," the filing said.

Bharti Airtel said that the maximum financial impact on the company is to the extent of the penalty levied.

"The Company does not agree with the Notice and will take appropriate action(s) for rectification / reversal of the same," it said.

