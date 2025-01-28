Latest News | Allow Me to Connect with Electorate Under Police Custody: Delhi Riots Accused Tahir Hussain

New Delhi, Jan 28 (PTI) Former councillor and February 2020 Delhi riots accused Tahir Hussain requested the Supreme Court on Tuesday that he be allowed to campaign in custody for the upcoming Delhi assembly polls.

Senior advocate Siddharth Aggarwal, appearing for Hussain, told a bench of Justices Vikram Nath, Sanjay Karol and Sandeep Mehta that only four-five days are left for campaigning so he be allowed to connect with the electorate under police custody.

"The place where my house is alleged to have been where Delhi riots took place. I am fighting for Mustafabad seat and even for staying purposes, I am saying I will not go to the house and will stay in a hotel and provide details," Aggarwal said.

Additional Solicitor General SV Raju opposed the prayer, saying his role is serious. He said if granted the relief, everybody would fill a nomination form in jail.

The court asked Raju to seek instructions on what expenses and sort of security would be required.

The bench also told Aggarwal to inform what undertakings Hussain would give.

The order is scheduled to be pronounced at 2 pm.

Hussain failed to secure interim bail on January 22, after a two-judge bench of the apex court gave a split verdict.

The Delhi High Court granted custody parole to Hussain on January 14 to file his nomination papers from the Mustafabad constituency on an All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) ticket.

Violence broke out in northeast Delhi on February 24, 2020, leaving 53 people dead and several injured.

Hussain is an accused in a case connected to the death of Intelligence Bureau staffer Ankit Sharma.

According to the prosecution, on February 26, 2020, complainant Ravinder Kumar informed the Dayalpur police station that his son, Ankit Sharma, was missing since the previous day.

Sharma's body was reportedly found from the Khajuri Khas nullah in the riot-affected area and it bore 51 injuries.

