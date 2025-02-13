New Delhi, Feb 13 (PTI) Alpex Solar on Thursday posted an over five-fold jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 23.69 crore in the December 2024 quarter, on account of higher revenue.

It had reported a net profit of Rs 4.50 crore in the October-December period of the preceding fiscal, the company said in a statement.

The company's total revenue rose to Rs 188.12 crore against Rs 79.30 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal.

