New Delhi, Jul 16 (PTI) French mobility company Alstom has started manufacturing regional commuter and transit trains at its factory in Savli, Gujarat.

The said trains are being manufactured for the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut semi-high-speed rail corridor for RRTS (Regional Rapid Transport System) Phase 1, Alstom said in a statement on Friday.

In May 2020, the company said it was awarded the contract worth 314 million euros to design, build, and deliver 210 regional commuter and transit train cars along with comprehensive maintenance services for 15 years.

As per the contract, Alstom will deliver 30 regional commuter train sets of six cars each and 10 intracity mass transit train sets of three cars each. In accordance with India's 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' vision and the Make-in-India guidelines, these RRTS trains are 100 per cent indigenously manufactured, with over 80 per cent localisation and are being manufactured in Alstom's factory in Savli, Gujarat, it said. This facility will produce the bogies, car bodies and undertake train testing. The propulsion systems and electricals are being manufactured at the company's factory in Maneja in Gujarat.

