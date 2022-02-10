Mumbai, Feb 10 (PTI) Mobility company Alstom on Thursday said it is looking to add 15 per cent or up to 1,500 additional workforce to its talent pool in India by the end of 2022.

With a strong order backlog of close to four billion euros from its operations and the optimism for the Indian market, Alstom is looking to add 15 per cent or 1,200-1,500 additional workforce to its talent pool by the end of 2022, the company said in a statement.

Employee strength in the sub-continent has grown consistently in the past few years to roughly 9,000 team members from over 2,000 in 2016.

"Our people agenda is central to business. It is all about keeping people engaged with us and ensuring that they feel empowered and supported in their career aspirations.

"This also underscores our strong belief in building the right environment for our employees to continue excelling in their respective domains" Alstom Managing Director (India and South Asia) Alain Spohr said.

As a result, Spohr added, the company's teams have continued to deliver outstanding performance even while some of them have been working remotely during the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the company further stated that with an order book worth 77.8 billion euros, the Group is looking to recruit 7,500 talents worldwide in 2022.

This includes around 6,000 engineers and managers, mostly in Europe and Asia-Pacific, and around 1,500 workers and technicians, primarily in Europe, North America and Latin America, it added. HRS hrs

