New Delhi, Jul 6 (PTI) Amara Raja Electronics Ltd on Thursday said it has acquired a stake in engineering design firm Design Alpha.

The acquisition will position Amara Raja Electronics Ltd AREL as a fully integrated electronic systems design and manufacturing (ESDM) company, unlocking numerous opportunities in the electronics manufacturing business, the company said in a statement without disclosing the percentage of shareholding it acquired.

Also Read | GST Council Likely To Exempt IGST on Cancer Drug Import, Fix 5% Tax on Refreshments Served in Multiplex.

"By acquiring Design Alpha, AREL will gain access to expertise in industrial design, embedded and mixed signal electronics, power electronics, optical and photonics, firmware, and mechanical designs," it added.

Besides opening doors to partnerships with large multinational corporations and expanding their customer base, the acquisition will also facilitate seamless integration of design and manufacturing processes, along with the provision of value-added services to enhance product performance, efficiency, and reduce time to market, the company said.

Also Read | EAM S Jaishankar Attends Reception Onboard INS Trishul Along With Zanzibar President Dr Hussein Ali Mwinyi.

"The acquisition will accelerate product development for AREL and allow us to leverage specialist knowledge," AREL Director Vikramadithya Gourineni said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)