New Delhi, Jul 6 (PTI) Smart devices and accessories maker Ambrane India expects to almost double its revenue to Rs 500 crore by 2025-26 as it looks to expand both product portfolio and geographic reach, a top official of the company said on Thursday.

Ambrane founder and Director Ashok Rajpal told PTI that the company clocked revenue of Rs 230 crore in the last fiscal.

"We crossed Rs 230 crore in revenue in the last financial year. It is a testament to our commitment to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction. With our upcoming plans, we aim to clock our revenue to 500 crore by 2025-2026," Rajpal said.

Since its inception in 2012, Ambrane claims to have sold over 4 crore products in India with a majority of the contribution coming from power banks.

"Our expansion roadmap through a combination of widening product portfolio, technology and geography shall drive our growth," Rajpal said.

As a part of its next step of growth, the company aims to focus on direct sales and strengthen its availability in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities of India.

Rajpal said that the company is working on several first-timer technologies in India since 2012 and very recently, Ambrane signed an agreement with IIT Kanpur to launch novel haptic smartwatch for blind and visually impaired.

"With several partnerships and collaborations, the company in next three months shall start making all products in India and establish 100 per cent localisation to establish a strong market share of upto 20 per cent by 2027," Rajpal said.

The company has a manufacturing unit in Sonipat, Haryana. Rajpal said that the brand foresees a 30 per cent year-on-year growth trajectory, with newly added products, stronger reach in Tier 2 and 3 markets with focus on local manufacturing.

