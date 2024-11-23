Amethi (UP), Nov 23 (PTI) A 58-year-old man died allegedly after a dispute over property with his brother escalated into a fight in the Mohanganj area of this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Saturday.

Ram Prakash Dwivedi of Mirzagarh village was involved in a dispute with his brother Ram Shabd Dwivedi (52) over division of property.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for November 23, 2024 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

On Monday, a fight broke out between the two sides in which Ram Prakash Dwivedi was injured. He was admitted to the local community health centre, where he died on Saturday, the police said.

Mohanganj SHO Rakesh Kumar Singh said the dispute over property between the two brothers had been going on for quite some time and there was a minor fight between them on Monday.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, November 23 2024: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)