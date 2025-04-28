Amethi (UP), Apr 28 (PTI) Taking the tech route, the Amethi police have launched a digitalised e-Malkhana at the Mohanganj police station to manage and maintain seized items more efficiently.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Superintendent of Police (SP) Aparna Rajat Kaushik claimed this is the first system of its kind in the state, operating through QR codes.

"With this new system, the status of any seized item stored in the malkhana can be checked simply by scanning a QR code using the e-Malkhana mobile application," she said.

SP Kaushik explained that the initiative was taken to improve the storage and management of items seized during police operations, which were previously kept in a disorganised manner across police stations in Amethi.

The project has been launched first at the Mohanganj station.

"Seized materials have now been systematically organised on separate racks according to the year of seizure," Kaushik said.

"Each item is linked and digitalised through a unique QR code."

Detailing the process, she said sealed items received at the station are now stored in transparent plastic containers. The details of each case, along with photographs of the seized items, are fed into the e-Malkhana app, which automatically generates a QR code displaying comprehensive information such as the code number, police station name, case number, type and quantity of the item, relevant legal sections, item status, and the name of the officer who submitted it.

"This QR code is printed and attached to the item, which is then stored systematically in the racks based on the year. Anyone wishing to view the details of the seized items can simply scan the QR code using the e-Malkhana application on a mobile phone," she added.

