Mumbai, April 28: Lottery players of Shillong Teer are eagerly waiting to know the Shillong Teer Result and winning numbers of today's game. The results of Shillong Teer games such as Shillong Morning Teer, Juwai Morning Teer and Khanapara Teer will be declared after Round 1 and Round 2 of all Teer games are completed. Shillong Teer participants can check Shillong Teer Result of April 28, on portals including meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in. They can also view Shillong Teer winning numbers in the Shillong Teer Result Chart of April 28, provided below.

Did you know that a total of eight Teer games are played twice daily from Monday to Saturday, with Sunday observed as a holiday? Played at the Shillong Polo Stadium in Meghalaya, the eight Teer games include Shillong Teer, Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, Juwai Morning Teer, Juwai Night Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai. An archery-based lottery game, the Shillong Teer draws people not only from Meghalaya's capital city but also from nearby areas and other northeastern states. Shillong Teer Results Today, April 26 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Shillong Teer Result on April 28, 2025: Where To Check Result Chart, Winning Numbers

Participants can check the winning numbers in the Shillong Teer Result Chart of April 28 on websites such as meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in. Click on "Shillong Teer Result for April 28" option on the homepage and get the winning numbers of different games. The Shillong Teer Result Chart is also avilable below and LatestLY will keep updating it as and when the results are declared. The Shillong Teer Results are announced twice a day, as the game consists of Round 1 and Round 2. Kalyan Satta Matka King: What Is Satta Matka? Are Betting and Gambling Legal or Illegal in India?

Shillong Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Shillong Morning Teer Result

First Round - 33

Second Round - 99

Shillong Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Khanapara Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Teer Result

First Round - 81

Second Round - 66

Juwai Morning Teer Result

First Round - 00

Second Round - 26

Juwai Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Jowai Ladrymbai Result

First Round -

Second Round -

What Is Shillong Teer? How Are Teer Games Played?

A speculative lottery, Shillong Teer is a local sport of the Khasi tribe. Organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA) of Meghalaya, Shillong Teer games are easy and simple to play. The Teer games require participants to choose numbers and place bets between 0 and 99. After this, the eight Teer games require local archers to shoot arrows at a designated target in Rounds 1 and 2. It is worth noting that only the last two digits of all arrows hitting the target are picked as winning numbers. The Teer games not only help archers sharpen their archery skills but also provide players with an opportunity to win varying prizes.

Shillong Teer games are deeply rooted in Meghalaya's culture, displaying a perfect blend of skill and tradition. Teer games, such as Shillong Teer, Khanapara Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai, are named after local places in Meghalaya and other northeastern states.

