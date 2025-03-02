New Delhi, Mar 2 (PTI) Union Cooperation Minister Amit Shah will on Monday inaugurate a workshop on sustainability and circularity in the dairy sector.

At the event, various memorandums of understanding (MOUs) will also be signed to establish biogas plants across multiple states.

Officials will release comprehensive guidelines to promote environmentally responsible dairy farming practices and announce new financing initiatives under the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) and NABARD's Large Scale Biogas projects and the Sustain Plus Project.

The workshop will highlight policies from the Ministry of Cooperation and the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying to promote sustainable dairy farming while balancing economic growth with environmental responsibility, an official statement said.

Circularity, an economic concept emphasising the reuse, regeneration and recycling of resources, will be the central theme. Technical sessions will cover sustainable manure management models that convert dairy waste into biogas, compressed biogas (CBG), and organic fertilisers.

Experts from NDDB, industry, and other global organisations will discuss expanding circular dairy practices, financing options, carbon credit opportunities, waste-to-energy solutions, and technology's role in improving dairy farming efficiency.

Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Rajiv Ranjan Singh, Ministers of State SP Singh Baghel and George Kurian, Dairy and Animal Husbandry Department Secretary Alka Upadhyaya, and senior officials will attend the event.

