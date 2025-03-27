New Delhi, Mar 27 (PTI) AMNS India on Thursday said it has commissioned a scrap processing facility in Maharashtra under its Rs 350-crore investment programme.

The 120 kilo tonnes per annum (KTPA) Khopoli unit in Maharashtra is the first of four scrap processing units being developed to meet the growing demand for high-quality scrap for steel production and strengthen domestic scrap supply chains, AMNS India said in a statement.

Akshaya Gujral, Executive Director of Downstream Operations at ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AMNS India), said, India aims to increase the share of scrap metal in steel production to 50 per cent by 2047. The steel sector has an important role in developing the infrastructure and ecosystem to support this ambition.

"Our Khopoli unit, and others that will come on stream this year, will support the formalisation of the domestic scrap industry, service growing customer demand for recycled steels, and contribute to India's sustainability goals," he said.

As part of a decarbonisation roadmap set out in its inaugural Climate Action Report in 2024, AMNS India aims to increase scrap mix in steelmaking capacity to over 10 per cent by 2030 (from 3-5 per cent today).

Based in Gujarat, ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AMNS India) is a 60:40 joint venture company of Luxembourg-based ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel of Japan.

