New Delhi, Mar 26 (PTI) Homegrown AMPIN Energy Transition (AMPIN) on Wednesday said it has secured USD 50 million (over Rs 428 crore) funding from Siemens AG's financing arm Siemens Financial Services.

The funds will fuel the company's growth in both Commercial & Industrial (C&I), utility-scale renewable energy projects as well as its energy transition value chain business, AMPIN said in a statement.

Also Read | 'L2: Empuraan': 'Rooting for You, Dear Lal and Prithvi'! Mammootty's Sweet Wish for Mohanlal and Prithviraj Will Win Your Hearts!.

This marks AMPIN's third major investment transaction this financial year, bringing the total equity capital raised to USD 270 million this year.

"This equity investment from Siemens reaffirms AMPIN's unique business model powering energy transition. It is now the only energy transition company in India to attract leading investors from Europe, North America and Asia," Pinaki Bhattacharyya, Founder, MD, and CEO of AMPIN Energy Transition, said.

Also Read | Famous Birthdays on March 26: Keira Knightley, Shaheer Sheikh, Nancy Pelosi and Kedar Jadhav - Know About Celebrities and Influential Figures Born on March 26.

Headquartered in New Delhi, AMPIN Energy Transition is India's leading renewable energy transition company with a total portfolio of 5 GW spread across 22 states in the country.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)