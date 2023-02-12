New Delhi, Feb 12 (PTI) The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has elected Aniket Sunil Talati as its new President.

Ranjeet Kumar Agarwal has been elected as the Vice President of the institute, a release said on Sunday.

Also Read | BOI Recruitment 2023: Registration Begins For 500 PO Vacancies At bankofindia.co.in, Here's How to Apply.

They have been elected by the ICAI Council for 2023-24 term.

The institute has more than 3.60 lakh members and over 7.80 lakh students.

Also Read | Smoking Tobacco, Vaping E-Cigarettes May Raise Risk of COVID-19 in Healthy Young People, Says Study.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)