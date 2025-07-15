Latest News | Anthem Biosciences Rs 3,395-crore IPO Fully Subscribed on Day 2 of Offering

New Delhi, Jul 15 (PTI) The initial public offering (IPO) of Anthem Biosciences Ltd got fully subscribed on the day two of bidding on Tuesday.

The initial share sale received bids for 5,24,97,042 shares against 4,40,70,682 shares on offer, according to NSE data till 10:54 am, translating into 1.19 times subscription.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, July 15, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Sunday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

The category for non-institutional investors fetched 2.94 times subscription while the quota for retail individual investors (RIIs) got subscribed 91 per cent. Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) part received 38 per cent subscription.

Anthem Biosciences has raised Rs 1,016 crore from anchor investors.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for July 15, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

The Rs 3,395-crore IPO of the Bengaluru-based firm will close on Wednesday. The price band has been fixed at Rs 540-570 per share.

Since the IPO is entirely an offer for sale (OFS), the company will not receive any funds from the issue, and the proceeds will go to the selling shareholders.

Anthem is into innovation-driven and technology-focused Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO) with fully integrated operations spanning across drug discovery, development and manufacturing.

It also manufactures and sells complex, specialised fermentation-based Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), including probiotics, enzymes, peptides, nutritional actives, vitamin analogues and biosimilars.

JM Financial, Citigroup Global Markets India, J P Morgan India, and Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) are the book running lead managers for the issue.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)