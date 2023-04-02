Mangaluru, Apr 2 (PTI) The anti-toll gate action committee, which spearheaded the successful agitation against the toll gate at Surathkal here has asked voters in the twin districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi to defeat the BJP in the ensuing assembly elections for imposing hefty hike in toll charges on highways.

In a statement here, the committee convenor Muneer Katipalla strongly criticised the union government's decision to increase highway toll charges by 25 per cent with effect from April 1.

Katipalla said the hike in toll charges has burdened the people who are already affected by price rise and increased cost of living. Toll charges have now been increased at the four toll plazas in DK and Udupi districts, he said.

The common people should show their political will to teach the BJP a lesson in the coming elections and force all political parties not to act to benefit of corporates, he said.

While DK has two toll gates at Talapady on the National Highway border with Kerala and Brahmarakootlu on the Mangaluru-Bengaluru NH 75. Udupi has two toll plazas at Hejmady and Sasthana, both on NH 66.

