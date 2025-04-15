Latest News | Antique Stock Broking Pays Rs 29.25 Lakh to Settle Front-running Trade Case with Sebi

Get latest articles and stories on Latest News at LatestLY. Antique Stock Broking on Tuesday settled with Sebi in a case pertaining to the suspected front-running of trades by paying Rs 29.25 lakh towards settlement charges.

Agency News PTI| Apr 15, 2025 08:52 PM IST
A+
A-
Latest News | Antique Stock Broking Pays Rs 29.25 Lakh to Settle Front-running Trade Case with Sebi

New Delhi, Apr 15 (PTI) Antique Stock Broking on Tuesday settled with Sebi in a case pertaining to the suspected front-running of trades by paying Rs 29.25 lakh towards settlement charges.

Front-running refers to an illegal practice in the stock market where an entity trades based on advanced information from a broker or analyst before the information has been made available to its clients.

Also Read | Bihar Home Guard Recruitment 2025: Registration for 15,000 Home Guard Posts Ends on April 16, Apply Online at onlinebhg.bihar.gov.in.

The order came after the applicant (Antique Stock Broking) filed the settlement application on November 26, 2024, proposing to settle the "pending proceeding...without admitting or denying the findings of fact and conclusions of law".

As per the order, the markets watchdog will not initiate enforcement proceedings against Antique Stock Broking for the violations. However, Sebi retained the right to take further action if any misrepresentation is discovered or if they breach any terms of the settlement.

Also Read | PF Balance: How To Check EPF Balance Quickly? Here's Are 5 Simple Ways To Know Your Provident Fund Balance.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) conducted an investigation into the trading activities of MBM Financial Services which was suspected to have front run the trades of Alpna Enterprises (Big Client), during December 01, 2021 to June 30, 2022.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Tags:
You might also like
Agency News PTI| Apr 15, 2025 08:52 PM IST
A+
A-
Latest News | Antique Stock Broking Pays Rs 29.25 Lakh to Settle Front-running Trade Case with Sebi

New Delhi, Apr 15 (PTI) Antique Stock Broking on Tuesday settled with Sebi in a case pertaining to the suspected front-running of trades by paying Rs 29.25 lakh towards settlement charges.

Front-running refers to an illegal practice in the stock market where an entity trades based on advanced information from a broker or analyst before the information has been made available to its clients.

Also Read | Bihar Home Guard Recruitment 2025: Registration for 15,000 Home Guard Posts Ends on April 16, Apply Online at onlinebhg.bihar.gov.in.

The order came after the applicant (Antique Stock Broking) filed the settlement application on November 26, 2024, proposing to settle the "pending proceeding...without admitting or denying the findings of fact and conclusions of law".

As per the order, the markets watchdog will not initiate enforcement proceedings against Antique Stock Broking for the violations. However, Sebi retained the right to take further action if any misrepresentation is discovered or if they breach any terms of the settlement.

Also Read | PF Balance: How To Check EPF Balance Quickly? Here's Are 5 Simple Ways To Know Your Provident Fund Balance.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) conducted an investigation into the trading activities of MBM Financial Services which was suspected to have front run the trades of Alpna Enterprises (Big Client), during December 01, 2021 to June 30, 2022.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Tags:
You might also like
Google Trends Google Trends
iiser pune
5000+K+ searches
ireda
5000+K+ searches
lahore qalandars vs karachi kings
5000+K+ searches
ntpc
5000+K+ searches
sbi share price
5000+K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice
Mayank Yadav
Google Trends Google Trends
iiser pune
5000+K+ searches
ireda
5000+K+ searches
lahore qalandars vs karachi kings
5000+K+ searches
ntpc
5000+K+ searches
sbi share price
5000+K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Virat KohliKerala Lottery ResultsNarendra ModiIPL 2025Today FestivalFamous BirthdaysLadki Bahin YojanaJaatRohit SharmaFatafatPM Internship SchemeIPL 2025 ScheduleWordle Hints