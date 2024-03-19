New Delhi, Mar 19 (PTI) Apollo Hospitals Group on Tuesday announced the appointment of Madhu Sasidhar as President & CEO of its hospital division.

In this role, Sasidhar will oversee Apollo's hospital business, the group said in a statement.

Also Read | Martyrs’ Day Dates in India: Bhagat Singh Death Anniversary, Mahatma Gandhi Punyatithi and List of Other Recognised Shaheed Diwas Dates in the Country.

Prior to joining Apollo, he held various roles at Cleveland Clinic, including President of Cleveland Clinic Tradition Hospital. He is a practising physician with US board certifications in internal medicine, as well as pulmonary and critical care medicine, it added.

"He brings global experience along with a unique combination of administrative excellence, deep clinical understanding and technology expertise. These will be instrumental in Apollo's next phase of rapid growth," Apollo Hospitals Group Founder Chairman Prathap Chandra Reddy said.

Also Read | Bihar Day 2024 Date and Significance: Know About Bihar Sthapana Diwas History and Celebrations That Take Place To Honour the Formation of the State.

The group said Sasidhar's appointment is part of a planned transition that has been in effect since he joined Apollo as its Chief Strategy Officer in October 2023.

As part of this transition, K Hari Prasad, the outgoing President of Apollo Hospitals, will be retiring from his position after a distinguished 27-year career at Apollo, the statement said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)