New Delhi, Jun 25 (PTI) Apollo Tyres on Thursday said it has commissioned its new manufacturing plant at Chittoor district in Andhra Pradesh.

The facility, which is the company's seventh unit globally, has come up at an investment of Rs 3,800 crore for the first phase, Apollo Tyres said in a statement.

Spread over 256 acres, the plant will have a capacity to roll out 15,000 passenger car tyres and 3,000 truck-bus radials per day by 2022, it added.

With a modular layout, the capacity at this facility can be replicated with minimal engineering efforts and with economies on investments, the tyre maker said.

"This ultra-modern facility is a reflection of our growth aspirations and manufacturing capabilities, showcasing some of the best practices available across the globe in tyre manufacturing," Apollo Tyres Chairman Onkar S Kanwar said.

This highly automated plant uses IT-driven systems and robotics, and employs young and skilled associates on the shop floor, mostly hired locally, he added.

The plant will cater to both domestic as well as export markets, the company said.

The plant has been set-up using 35,000 tonnes of steel, and around 1.23 lakh cubic metre of concrete, with 12 million man hours of construction work, it added.

Currently, the built-up area of this facility is 2,16,000 square metres, and it employs around 850 people, tyre maker said.

Apollo Tyres already has manufacturing plants in Hungary and Netherlands, two facilities in Kerala and one each in Gujarat and Tamil Nadu.

