New Delhi, Oct 30 (PTI) Industry chamber Ficci on Saturday said Arun Chawla has been appointed as its new director general.

Chawla will assume charge with immediate effect.

Also Read | 1 TB Internal Phone Memory! Samsung Ready With World's First 1TB Chip for Smartphones.

He joined Ficci in 2011 and is currently the deputy secretary general of the chamber.

"We are delighted to welcome Arun Chawla in his new role. Ficci would surely benefit from his long experience in the organization and his earlier stint in the corporate world," Ficci President Uday Shankar said.

Also Read | 10-0! Jose Mourinho Starts AS Roma Managerial Career in Style by Defeating Serie D Side Montecatini.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)