New Delhi, Apr 15 (PTI) JSW Infrastructure on Monday said it has re-appointed Arun Maheshwari as the company's Joint Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer.

His re-appointment is effective April 18, the JSW Group company said in an exchange filing.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Phase 1 Polling To Begin on April 19, Check State-Wise List of Constituencies Going to Polls.

"The board of directors has on April 15, 2024 re-appointed Arun Maheshwari as the Joint Managing Director & CEO with effect from April 18, 2024 for a term of 3 years, subject to approval of the shareholders of the company," it said.

The board also approved the appointment of Anoop Kumar Mittal as an Additional and Independent Director of the company for a term of three consecutive years, subject to approval of the shareholders, the filing said.

Also Read | What Is Dry Promotion? Know All About the New Job Trend in Market That Employees Aren't Excited About.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)