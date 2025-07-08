Itanagar, Jul 8 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Urban Affairs, Land Management minister Balo Raja on Tuesday emphasised the urgent need to complete the pending stretch of the 132 KV transmission line between Yachuli in Keyi Panyor district and Palin in Kra-Daadi, citing its critical role in ensuring uninterrupted, quality grid power to the region.

Chairing a high-level meeting with stakeholders at the civil secretariat here, Raja, who is also the local MLA from Palin, highlighted that while power substations and tower networks have already been completed in other parts of Kra-Daadi district, the unresolved stretch remains a bottleneck, hampering full functionality of the system.

To address the issues, Raja directed Keyi Panyor deputy commissioner Sweta Nagarkoti to resolve existing disputes, particularly in the Talo area, through coordination with local MLA and other stakeholders within a week, an official statement said.

He also asked the Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL) to expedite the implementation and erection of towers in areas where no legal or local objections exist, to avoid further delays.

Yachuli MLA Toko Tatung, in his remarks, assured proactive engagement with affected communities to facilitate the resolution of disputes through dialogue.

State Power secretary R K Sharma, chief engineer (Transmission) T K Tara, Lower Subansiri deputy commissioner Oli Perme, and PGCIL chief general manager Pradeep Kumar, along with other senior officials, were also present in the meeting.

