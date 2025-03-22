Itanagar, Mar 22 (PTI) Police have seized 4.497 kg of cannabis (ganja) in Chimpu area here and arrested four persons linked to an organised drug network operating from Assam, an officer said on Saturday.

On March 17, during a routine naka checking at the Chimpu check post here, police intercepted a motorcycle and seized 1.440 kg of cannabis concealed under the seat, Capital Superintendent of Police (SP) Rohit Rajbir Singh said.

The two motorcycle riders were immediately taken into custody. Both are residents of Chimpu-I village, here.

During interrogation, the duo admitted to procuring the contraband from Tokobari in Assam's Biswanath district, prompting a follow-up operation to dismantle the supply chain, the SP said.

Acting on intelligence inputs, police arrested two more individuals on March 20, both residents of Boroi Bagan in the district. They also seized an additional 3.057 kg of cannabis, two mobile phones, and a motorcycle during the operation, the SP said.

A case has been registered at Chimpu police station under the NDPS Act and investigations are ongoing to track down the main supplier behind the illegal trade, Singh stated.

The SP acknowledged the crucial support extended by Chimpu-Gohpur market committee and Chimpu Youth Organization in the operation.

