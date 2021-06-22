Chennai, Jun 22 (PTI): Hinduja Group flagship Ashok Leyland and tyre major Apollo Tyres on Tuesday said the companies have jointly launched a helpline -- Saarthi -- that would offer COVID-19 pandemic related consultations, vaccination guidance to truck drivers and to their family members.

The pan-India helpline service would be available in five languages Hindu, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi and Assemese and Telerad Foundation is the technical partner for the helpline service, a press release said here.

Truck drivers or any of their family members who have tested COVID-19 positive or are under home quarantine may access the toll free number 7028105333 to seek consultations from medical professionals.

Consultation of doctors and prescriptions would also be provided for non-COVID-19 patients.

Truck drivers or if any of their family need to get vaccination or details about vaccination drive would be available through the facility the release added.PTI VIJ SS

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)