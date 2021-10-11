Mumbai, Oct 11 (PTI) Commercial vehicle maker Ashok Leyland on Monday launched its all-new intermediate commercial vehicle (ICV) ecomet STAR with additional features to cater to 11T to 16T GVW ICV segment.

The vehicle provides higher fluid efficiency, better tyre life, longer service intervals and overall lower maintenance cost with enhanced Turnaround Time (TAT), the company said in a statement.

With such features, ecomet STAR offers the best-in-class Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) for the fleet owners, it said.

"We have launched the ecomet BSVI in the ICV segment last year with i-GEN6 technology and this has been very well received by our customers. The ICV segment is seeing a spurt in demand due to the opening of the economy. To meet the evolving customer needs, we continue to expand our product portfolio," said Sanjay Saraswat, President - MHCV, Ashok Leyland.

The ecomet STAR is a differentiated product which reduces the TAT for the logistics sector and has features that improve driver safety, he said, adding it delivers a better TAT for the fleet owner, thereby resulting in best-in-class TCO.

"This new product will further strengthen our portfolio and help us in our journey to achieve our vision of being among the top 10 CV maker globally," he added.

According to the company, the latest version of the i-Gen6 technology 150 HP engine powered vehicle is available in 11T, 12T,14T and 16T GVW haulage segment and 5 -6 cum tipper segment with 6-speed overdrive gearbox and optimised gear ratios options to suit all haulage and tipper applications.

Besides, it comes with spacious day and sleeper cabins with host of digital solutions such as i-Alert (advanced telematics) and remote as well as diagnostics.

ecomet STAR is offered with four years/ 4-lakh km warranty, the company said, adding customers have over 3,000 touch points for ease of access to sales and aftersales support, all supported by 24x7 customer assistance Uptime Solution Centre and extensive Service Mandi network.

