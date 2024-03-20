New Delhi, Mar 20 (PTI) Tiles and bathware brand Asian Granito India on Wednesday said it has roped in Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor as its brand ambassador.

With Ranbir Kapoor on board, the brand expects a further increase in its market presence and connection with a wider audience, especially the youth segment, Asian Granito India said in the statement.

The BSE-listed company will launch a brand campaign and TV commercial featuring Ranbir Kapoor.

"The campaign will not only highlight its products but also showcase its dedication to creating living spaces that reflect individuality and modern sensibilities,” the company said.

Asian Granito manufactures and markets a range of tiles, engineered marble and Quartz, sanitaryware, and faucets.

It has a network of more than 235 franchisee showrooms, 11 company-owned display centres, and a distribution network across India. AGL has also expanded its reach to over 100 countries through exports.

