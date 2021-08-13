Guwahati, Aug 13 (PTI) The Assam Assembly was adjourned sine die on Friday at the end of a nearly month-long budget session.

The House passed a number of crucial bills during the session with The Assam Cattle Preservation Bill, 2021, being among them.

The state budget for 2021-22 was passed by the Assembly with supplementary grants for the current fiscal also approved during the same session.

The House also witnessed discussions on border disputes between Assam and neighbouring states. An all-party Assembly team also visited the inter-state border with Mizoram which had reported violent clashes on July 26 that had left six Assam Police personnel and a civilian dead.

Among other issues the need for population control among Muslims, especially in riverine areas, through propagation of education and other development indices was also discussed at length during the session.

