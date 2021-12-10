New Delhi, Dec 10 (PTI) Shares of AstraZeneca Pharma India on Friday jumped nearly 2 per cent after biopharmaceutical multinational AstraZeneca said it has initiated engagements with Indian health authorities to provide the latest evidence of Evusheld, its COVID-19 prevention drug.
On the BSE, the shares closed at Rs 3,145 higher 1.9 per cent over the previous close. Intra-day, it had touched Rs 3,163.6.
On the NSE, the scrip ended at Rs 3,138.5, a gain of 1.58 per cent.
It was trading at an intra-day high value of Rs 3,166.25
In terms of traded volume, over 18,000 shares were traded on the exchanges during the day.
Evusheld is the company's COVID-19 prevention drug for people with the weakened immune system and has received emergency use authorisation (EUA) in the US.
