Itanagar, Jul 15 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Governor K T Parnaik on Tuesday hailed the power of storytelling as a bridge between tradition and modernity while launching a book at the chief minister's conference hall here.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu was also present at the launch of ‘Mystic Arunachal – Tales from India's Hidden Frontier' by Major Rahul Jha, who currently serves as the Aide-de-Camp (ADC) to the governor.

Parnaik described the book as “a tribute to the timeless traditions, the silent resilience, and the natural grandeur of Arunachal Pradesh”.

‘Mystic Arunachal' is a curated collection of 10 fictional stories paired with cultural notes and vivid visuals.

“As a soldier, I was trained to observe landscapes, but in Arunachal, I learned to listen to them,” Jha said.

