Shimla, June 27 (PTI) The Atal Institute of Medical Super Specialities at Chamiyana in Shimla is set to become the first medical institute in Himachal Pradesh to perform surgeries using the latest robotic technology, officials said on Friday.

Only a very small incision is required in robotic procedures, which means less blood loss and minimal need for transfusions. Moreover, the patients experience less pain, recover faster and can be discharged from hospital sooner, Principal of the Institute Dr Brij Lal said in a statement issued here.

A state-of-the-art surgical robot, procured at a cost of Rs 28 crore on the lines of All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, has already arrived at Chamiyana and the installation process will be completed by July, following which surgeries using the advanced technology will begin.

The surgeons too will benefit from this technology as robotic systems would provide them better precision and control, the statement said.

Surgeons will feel less fatigued during long surgeries allowing them to perform more procedures in less time. The system also offers a clear and magnified three dimensional view inside narrow and complex areas of the body reducing the chances of any errors.

Following the directions of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, the robotic surgery equipment will soon be delivered to Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College, Tanda as well, the statement added.

These machines will also be installed in IGMC Shimla, Medical College Hamirpur and other government medical colleges in a phased manner. It will benefit thousands of patients across the state and reduce the need to travel outside Himachal for expensive surgeries.

