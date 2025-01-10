Kanpur (UP), Jan 10 (PTI) An auto-rickshaw driver along with his friend allegedly raped a woman in the Maharajpur police station area of Kanpur, a police officer said on Friday.

He said that both the accused of the alleged gang-rape of the 20-year-old woman were arrested on Friday.

East Zone Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Manoj Kumar Pandey said that the woman from the Unnao district went to Chakeri to meet auto driver Deepak Kushwaha (21). "The auto driver had called her a few days ago on the pretext of getting her a job," added the officer.

He said that Deepak also called his friend Suraj Kushwaha and they kept roaming around with the woman in their auto. Later, they took her to the forest and allegedly raped her.

According to police, the woman escaped from the clutches of the accused and reached her home, where she narrated her ordeal to her family members.

On Thursday, the victim complained to the Maharajpur police, which arrested Deepak and Suraj, who have allegedly confessed to the rape, the DCP told PTI. Both the arrested persons will be produced before the court on Saturday.

