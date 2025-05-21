Thane, May 20 (PTI) An auto-rickshaw caught fire in Vartakagar area of Thane on Tuesday. Nobody was injured in the incident, officials said.

Emergency services were immediately dispatched to the location after a fire call was received at 1:15 pm.

Also Read | New ITR-U Form Notified by CBDT: Know Who Can File Income Tax Updated Return, Last Date for ITR-U Filing and Penalty for Missing Deadline.

The blaze was swiftly brought under control. While the auto-rickshaw was gutted, officials confirmed that there were no injuries to any individuals at the scene.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

Also Read | Who Was Dr Jayant Narlikar? Astrophysicist, Padma Vibhushan Awardee Passed Away in Pune at 87.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)