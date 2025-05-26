New Delhi, May 26 (PTI) Co-working space provider Awfis Space Solutions Ltd on Monday reported a multi-fold jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 11.23 crore for the quarter ended March and elevated Sumit Lakhani as its CEO.

Its net profit stood at Rs 1.37 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 359.45 crore in the fourth quarter of the last fiscal from Rs 241.10 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing.

During 2024-25 fiscal, Awfis' net profit stood at Rs 67.87 crore against a net loss of Rs 17.56 crore in the preceding year.

Total income rose to Rs 1,260.7 crore last fiscal from Rs 874.8 crore in 2023-24 financial year.

Awfis Space has more than 200 centres in 18 cities with 1.34 lakh seating capacity.

