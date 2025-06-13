Ayodhya (UP), Jun 13 (PTI) The Ayodhya Development Authority (ADA) has prohibited the construction of tall buildings in designated restricted zones around Ram Temple under its Master Plan 2031 in an effort to preserve the aesthetic and spiritual sanctity of the temple.

The ADA has begun placing notice boards across various locations in Ayodhya outlining the new regulations and warning against unauthorised construction.

These restrictions mean that no new tall buildings will be permitted near the Ram Temple.

According to Ashwini Pandey, Vice Chairman of the Ayodhya Development Authority, the new guidelines specify building height limits based on proximity to the temple.

"In the first periphery, extending up to two kilometers, buildings will be restricted to a maximum height of seven meters. For the second periphery, spanning four kilometers, the permissible height for structures will be capped at 15 meters," Pandey said.

These measures aim to ensure that the view of the Ram Temple remains unobstructed and that the surrounding development aligns with the spiritual and cultural significance of the sacred site, he added.

