Mumbai, Nov 23 (PTI) Foreign education consultancy firm Azent Overseas Education on Wednesday said it will double its workforce to 500 by March next year.

Founded in 2019 by the family of the software firm Hexaware Technologies founder Atul Nishar, Azent Overseas Education currently employs 250 people at its offices across the country.

"With western universities fully opened, we're getting lots of enquiries from students/parents now and we are highly short-staffed to handle the load. So we're looking to hire more workforce and we should be a 500-member team by next March from 250 now," Priyanka Nishar, founder and managing director of Azent, told PTI.

She said the hiring will be across all operational departments such as trainers/counsellors/advisors, marketing & sales, and content.

Her father Atul Nishar is the co-founder and mentor of the edtech firm.

The hiring announcement comes at a time when the startup universe, led by the edutech space, is culling talent lock, stock and barrel as the funding winter deepens.

A number of startups in the recent past has handed over pink slips to their employees amid severe shortage of fund inflows, especially after the Ukraine war in late February, which triggered inflation and slowdown in the global economy.

According to Azent managing director, the company began operations in July 2019, but soon came the pandemic and real work started only in 2022.

So far, Azent, which focuses on students looking to pursue higher education in the US, Canada, Britain and Australia, have counselled over 35,000.

About the investments for expansion, Priyanka Nishar said, when the company was formed it had a budget of Rs 250 crore, of which Rs 100 crore have already been invested. "We hope to use up the remaining portion for this hiring and expansion, which primarily includes adding people at our existing centres," she said.

On the revenue side, she said, the company's income comes from the advisory fee charged to the universities/colleges and that's good enough as the company is close to breakeven, which is also because the company has no external investor or any debt.

It is fully funded by the family. However, Nishar said she is open to equity funding from interested investors.

The company also charges Rs 30,000 from each of the students seeking to get admission in Ivy League colleges while other students pay a nominal amount as administrative charges.

The company, though follows a hybrid model, has physical offices in cities like Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Thane, Vadorara and Vizag, and teams in Pune, Bengaluru, Gurugram, Kochi, Coimbatore, Japur, Nagpur and Surat.

