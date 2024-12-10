Mumbai, Dec 10 (PTI) Bajaj Auto on Tuesday said it is conducting a comprehensive investigation into an incident of "smoke emission" from a component of its electric scooter Chetak at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (erstwhile Aurangabad) in Maharashtra on December 5 to determine the root cause.

The company also said that as a manufacturer, it is "committed" to maintaining high-quality products to ensure customer safety.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for December 10, 2024 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

"An incident involving a Chetak electric scooter was reported in the afternoon hours of December 5 at Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar. As soon as this was brought to our attention, the dealer partner took swift action by moving the vehicle to the service centre for a thorough investigation," Bajaj Auto Ltd said in a statement.

The incident resulted in "no harm" to any individuals, it said.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, December 10 2024: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Preliminary investigations, according to the company, reveal that while there was "no fire or thermal runaway, the event was limited to smoke emission from a plastic component, with the battery and motor remaining intact."

The materials used in the battery pack ensured the safety of the vehicle even under such a condition, as per Bajaj Auto.

"We are conducting a comprehensive investigation to determine the root cause of this isolated incident, fully committed to understanding and addressing any potential issues," the company said while urging the customers to exclusively use its authorised service network to maintain the "highest standards" of safety and quality for their Chetak electric scooters.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)