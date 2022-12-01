New Delhi, Dec 1 (PTI) Bajaj Auto on Thursday reported a 19 per cent decline in total sales at 3,06,552 units in November, compared to 3,79,276 units in the same month a year ago.

Total sales in the domestic market stood at 1,52,716, down 4 per cent from 1,58,755 units in the same month last year, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Bajaj Auto said its exports last month were down 30 per cent at 1,53,836 units, as against 2,20,521 units in the same month last year.

