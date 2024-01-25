New Delhi, Jan 25 (PTI) Shares of Bajaj Auto Ltd on Thursday climbed over 5 per cent after the company reported a 38 per cent jump in consolidated Profit After Tax (PAT) to Rs 2,032.62 crore in the December quarter.

The stock jumped 5.35 per cent to settle at Rs 7,596.85 on the BSE. During the day, it rallied 5.73 per cent to Rs 7,625 -- its 52-week high.

Shares of the company on the NSE climbed 5.22 per cent to Rs 7,590. During the day, it advanced 5.71 per cent to reach a 52-week high of Rs 7,625.15.

The company's market valuation jumped by Rs 10,915.17 crore to Rs 2,15,127.41 crore.

The company had posted a consolidated PAT of Rs 1,472.7 crore in the year-ago period, Bajaj Auto said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated total revenue from operations in the third quarter of the ongoing fiscal stood at Rs 12,165.33 crore, up from Rs 9,318.54 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

Growth in revenue was led by acceleration in domestic business, which, on the back of sharp execution and impactful activation during the festive season, cushioned the relatively subdued, albeit recovering, export sales amidst continued challenges in overseas markets, Bajaj Auto said.

